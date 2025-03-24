Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 163,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGN. Barclays cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 1.7 %

OGN stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.09). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.