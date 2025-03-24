Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Williams Trading set a $58.00 target price on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Ovintiv stock opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.80. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3,180.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

