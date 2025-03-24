Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,431 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $51,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 46,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 18,161 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $648,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,212,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $90.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.44. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.76, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,988. This represents a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock worth $281,528,938. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

