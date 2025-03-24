Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Position Decreased by Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd.

Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. trimmed its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,197,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,499,999 shares during the period. Payoneer Global accounts for approximately 59.1% of Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. owned 0.10% of Payoneer Global worth $343,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 86,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 145,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Payoneer Global stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $261.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,305,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,974,548. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $970,244.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 741,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,402.36. This trade represents a 11.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research cut Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAYO

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.