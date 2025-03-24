Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG opened at $83.26 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.91%.

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

View Our Latest Report on PFG

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.