Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Holdings Decreased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $83,881.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,895.80. The trade was a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,953.20. This represents a 25.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $984,621 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $54.43 on Monday. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

