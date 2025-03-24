Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 91,485 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,485 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 8.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $829,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,583 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,775,000 after purchasing an additional 38,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $282,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

Shares of FL opened at $16.13 on Monday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

