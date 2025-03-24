Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.83 Million in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,675,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,821,000 after acquiring an additional 44,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,724,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $623,840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $379,403,000 after acquiring an additional 63,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $138,254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $174.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.55. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.69 and a 12-month high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

