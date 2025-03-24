Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 12,358 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,358 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,550,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bread Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 730,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

BFH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

NYSE BFH opened at $50.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.24.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.14%.

Bread Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

