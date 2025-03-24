Riposte Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Riposte Capital LLC trimmed its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares makes up 2.4% of Riposte Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Riposte Capital LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $12,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA opened at $1,851.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,052.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2,055.75. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,518.00 and a 52-week high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,288.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,881.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,979.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,369.33. The trade was a 1.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

