Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 119.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,608,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after buying an additional 2,504,529 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 107.6% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,383,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,671 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,835,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,350,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 37.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,567,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,496,000 after purchasing an additional 978,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RITM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

RITM opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.83.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

