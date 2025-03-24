Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOOD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,008.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOOD opened at $44.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $273,978.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,936.79. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $4,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 731,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,594,918.90. This trade represents a 12.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,679,251 shares of company stock worth $130,979,560 in the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

