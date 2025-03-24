Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 146,905 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,905 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 19,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $21.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.91%. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 176.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on NLY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

