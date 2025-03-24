Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,480 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,368,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206,695 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Avantor by 653.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,174,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,740,000 after buying an additional 5,354,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Avantor by 557.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,675,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963,912 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 18.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,692,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $65,877.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,753.87. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $86,019.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,788.12. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $16.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

