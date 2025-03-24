Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.29 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,885,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,906,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.47.

EPAM opened at $175.64 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $281.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.19 and its 200 day moving average is $221.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,174. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

