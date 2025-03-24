Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.72 Million Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 120,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 5.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the third quarter worth about $2,034,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bunge Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,608,000 after acquiring an additional 50,615 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 143,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $73.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average is $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $114.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.