Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $20.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 348.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOC. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.