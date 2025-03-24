Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 579 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 214.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR opened at $131.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.96 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,129.27. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $80,116.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,717 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,648.75. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on First Solar from $360.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.08.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

