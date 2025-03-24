Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 13,301 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in APA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in APA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 138,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in APA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in APA by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Raymond James cut APA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on APA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

APA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $36.05.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. APA’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.