Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 281 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $475,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 335,010 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 89,508 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.42.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $41.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $56.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

