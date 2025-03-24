Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 6,701 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 202.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SCHD opened at $27.76 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

