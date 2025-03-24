Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 3.2 %

LXP stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 0.89.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $100.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 415.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LXP

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.