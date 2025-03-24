Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI) Insider Peter Cook Buys 244,884 Shares

Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMIGet Free Report) insider Peter Cook bought 244,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$140,808.30 ($88,558.68).

Peter Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 4th, Peter Cook acquired 1,134,186 shares of Santana Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$408,306.96 ($256,796.83).

Santana Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.53 million, a P/E ratio of -41,627.90 and a beta of 0.83.

About Santana Minerals

Santana Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold, silver, and base metal properties in New Zealand, Cambodia, and Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Bendigo-Ophir gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in Central Otago, New Zealand. The company also holds interests in the Cuitaboca Silver-Gold Project that covering an area of 5,500 hectares situated in Mexico; and two gold exploration licenses in Cambodia.

