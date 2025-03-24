Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $23.92 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

