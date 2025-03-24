SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 306,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276,147 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCWX. Retirement Solution LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 20,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 22.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $8.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.94. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SecureWorks Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

