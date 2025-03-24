Sequent Planning LLC Has $918,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sequent Planning LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Sequent Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,799,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,430,000 after purchasing an additional 137,134 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $564.61 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $478.25 and a 12-month high of $648.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $606.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.