Sequent Planning LLC Sells 3,885 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sequent Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sequent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sequent Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $98.54 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.89 and a 52-week high of $119.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

