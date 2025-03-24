Shore Capital Upgrades ASOS (LON:ASC) to Buy

Shore Capital upgraded shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

ASOS Price Performance

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 301.80 ($3.90) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £361.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 223.20 ($2.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 454.20 ($5.87). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 352.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 384.27.

Get ASOS alerts:

About ASOS

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.