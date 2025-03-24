Shore Capital Upgrades ASOS (LON:ASC) to Buy

Shore Capital upgraded shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
ASOS Price Performance
Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 301.80 ($3.90) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £361.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 223.20 ($2.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 454.20 ($5.87). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 352.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 384.27.
About ASOS
