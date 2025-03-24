Signaturefd LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,660.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH stock opened at $233.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $258.59.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,330,638.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,180.80. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.63, for a total value of $127,815.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,624.58. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $3,577,572. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.38.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

