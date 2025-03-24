Signaturefd LLC Cuts Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,274,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,464,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $281.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.25 and its 200 day moving average is $271.37. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $357.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.54 by ($0.06). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $449.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

