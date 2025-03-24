Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $12.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a current ratio of 37.49. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.54%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

