Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,188 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Global by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

