SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $278.49 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $200.97 and a one year high of $281.48. The company has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.35.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

