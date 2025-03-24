Stevens Capital Management LP Has $501,000 Position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,233 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 2,930.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 24,348 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 898.4% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 102,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 317,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 143,570 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

ProShares Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.

About ProShares Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.