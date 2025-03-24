Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,374 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Edison International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $58.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. Edison International has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.30%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

