Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $335,000 Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,865,000 after purchasing an additional 31,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,649,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,981,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,567,000 after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $76.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average of $92.76. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $185.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.16.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

