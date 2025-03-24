Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 45,425 ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $19.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 0.60.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

