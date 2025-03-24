Summit Global Investments Sells 9,370 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 53,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBSI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $40.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $44.97.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.08%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

