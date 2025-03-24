Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $390,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 22.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI opened at $131.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 0.90. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.98 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.41.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.68 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 508.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

