Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,656 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $17,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,970,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,627 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,383,000.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In related news, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $124,488.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,650.20. The trade was a 8.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 2,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $54,771.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,792.29. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,023. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Stock Up 3.4 %

Symbotic stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60. Symbotic Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.81, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. Research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Symbotic from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Symbotic

Symbotic Profile

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.