Syntax Research Inc. Acquires 949 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Syntax Research Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.09.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $115.25 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $157.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.04%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

