Syntax Research Inc. Sells 1,206 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Syntax Research Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up about 3.7% of Syntax Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEUR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,919,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 560,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,167,000 after buying an additional 405,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 636,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after buying an additional 248,211 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 246,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after buying an additional 128,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,119,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $61.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $62.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

