Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLN opened at $214.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. Talen Energy has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $258.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

