TD Private Client Wealth LLC Acquires 1,160 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Fiserv by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $218.01 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.46. The company has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.