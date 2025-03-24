TD Private Client Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,400,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,898,000 after buying an additional 6,366,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,150,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,019 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,304,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,601,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,016,000 after purchasing an additional 293,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $29.52 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

