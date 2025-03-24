TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 433.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Airlines by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $140.00 price target on shares of United Airlines and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Dbs Bank raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

UAL stock opened at $74.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average of $85.70. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

