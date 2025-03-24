TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $637,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $160.67 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $146.37 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.17. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.