TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 1,731 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,192 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,980,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,244,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,856,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,112,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $44.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $47.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

