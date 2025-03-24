TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 397 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 13,180,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,407,000 after buying an additional 1,382,393 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62,649.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,385,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,934 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,367,000 after acquiring an additional 544,169 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,088,000 after purchasing an additional 704,809 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,114.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,244,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT opened at $117.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.58. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $123.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

