Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 4,791 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 982,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,085,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,787,000 after buying an additional 30,694 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 839,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,714,000 after acquiring an additional 78,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $94,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RL. Argus raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $332.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.62.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.5 %

RL opened at $223.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.60. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $155.96 and a twelve month high of $289.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

